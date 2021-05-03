Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 96.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avalara by 4,751.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after buying an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Avalara by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $113,092,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,366 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

AVLR stock opened at $141.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.42 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $89,371,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $14,686,176. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

