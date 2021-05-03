Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,000 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $205,388,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $205,238,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $203,956,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 1,217.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,986 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of KE by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC began coverage on KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $52.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.