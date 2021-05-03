HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HONE has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.31 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 103,621 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.