Hanger (HNGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Hanger to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. The business had revenue of $277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.92 million. On average, analysts expect Hanger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HNGR opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hanger has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $25.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 2.52.

Several analysts have commented on HNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

