Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings plc (VISN) to Raise $143 Million in IPO

Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings plc (VISN) plans to raise $143 million in an initial public offering on Friday, May 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 6,800,000 shares at $20.00-$22.00 per share.

In the last year, Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings plc generated $860,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $53.2 million. Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings plc has a market cap of $613.8 million.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings plc provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a global clinical-stage gene therapy company developing gene therapy beyond rare diseases. Our mission is to preserve sight and fight the devastating impact of blindness. Our science is grounded in the genetic understanding of patients with serious eye diseases to make medicines designed to have a meaningful impact. Our initial focus is age-related macular degeneration, or AMD, one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness, affecting more than 196 million people worldwide. We are developing a differentiated pipeline of recombinant adeno-associated virus, or rAAV, gene therapy candidates targeting genetic variants in the complement pathway that we believe to be key drivers of AMD. Our investigational gene therapies are designed as one-time treatments. Our lead investigational gene therapy, GT005, is advancing in an ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial and is being evaluated in Phase II clinical trials in two different genetically defined patient populations with geographic atrophy, or GA, an advanced form of dry AMD. We have received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or the FDA, for GT005 for the treatment of GA secondary to AMD. “.

Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings plc was founded in 2016 and has 167 employees. The company is located at Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst Gunnels Wood Road Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG1 2FX United Kingdom and can be reached via phone at + 44 (0)1438 906770 or on the web at http://www.gyroscopetx.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.