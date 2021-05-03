GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,462,000 after buying an additional 503,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 994,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,715,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total value of $5,855,716.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,796,896.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,462 shares of company stock worth $295,079,699. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $231.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.25. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.07 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.07.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.