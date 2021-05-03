GWM Advisors LLC Sells 447 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $179.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $183.73.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

