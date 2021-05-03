GWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,434 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $291.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.57 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 152.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.09.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.