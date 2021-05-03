GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $2,444,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.95.

NYSE GS opened at $348.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

