GWM Advisors LLC Has $870,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 296.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $73.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.34.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

