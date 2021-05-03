GWM Advisors LLC Buys 20,510 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,196 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

