GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 687,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the period. GreenVision Acquisition comprises about 0.7% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.10% of GreenVision Acquisition worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRNV opened at $10.18 on Monday. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $688,025.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 100,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,360 in the last three months.

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

