Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,000 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the March 31st total of 253,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRNWF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Greenlane Renewables to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Greenlane Renewables stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

