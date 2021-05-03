Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Green Brick Partners to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. On average, analysts expect Green Brick Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

