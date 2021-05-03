Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.45 million during the quarter.

TSE:GTE opened at C$0.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$300.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.71.

GTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

