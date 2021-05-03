Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.01

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRCL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.44.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11.

Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

