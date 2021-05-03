Goodman Financial Corp Sells 2,104 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Goodman Financial Corp cut its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $2,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,425.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,637. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

