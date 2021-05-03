Golos Blockchain (GLS) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $665,408.85 and $142.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00031094 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 104.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

Golos Blockchain (CRYPTO:GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 256,039,646 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

