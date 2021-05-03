GoldFund (GFUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $472,565.53

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 33.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $472,565.53 and approximately $619.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007110 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00015854 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000152 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001142 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

