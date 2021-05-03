Gold Poker Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $27,367.02 and approximately $121.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00064404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00277625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $666.58 or 0.01153003 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.81 or 0.00720965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,759.66 or 0.99908309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

