goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$166.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$143.00 to C$166.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$157.25.

Shares of GSY traded up C$2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$147.99. The company had a trading volume of 31,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,040. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.42. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$38.26 and a 1-year high of C$151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that goeasy will post 11.6000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other goeasy news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

