Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Down 30.9% in April

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ GSMG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,327. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Glory Star New Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. The company also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, it offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

