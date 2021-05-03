Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Down 30.9% in April

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NASDAQ GSMG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,327. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Glory Star New Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.
About Glory Star New Media Group
