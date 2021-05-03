Globe Life Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

NYSE:GL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.33. The stock had a trading volume of 428,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,581. Globe Life has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average of $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,253,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,211,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,150 shares of company stock valued at $16,455,919. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.