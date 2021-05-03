Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million.
Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$42.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.45. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$16.91 and a one year high of C$43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion and a PE ratio of -30.00.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
