Gifto (GTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $68.80 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $68.80 million and approximately $33.61 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can now be bought for $0.0893 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00073037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.02 or 0.00885879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,233.45 or 0.10977864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00100294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047059 BTC.

Gifto Profile

GTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

