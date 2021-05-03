GFG Capital LLC Purchases 2,284 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.08. The company had a trading volume of 220,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,855,866. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $399.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

