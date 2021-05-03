GFG Capital LLC Has $471,000 Position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,691,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 52,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,773. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.