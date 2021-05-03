GFG Capital LLC Buys 1,953 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,120 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises about 2.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,956. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $344,525.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,849.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

