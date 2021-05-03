GFG Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,320 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.74.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $82.75. 21,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.