Geoff Pardo Sells 184,228 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $10,274,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Geoff Pardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Geoff Pardo sold 133,626 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $7,308,005.94.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Geoff Pardo sold 85,074 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $4,119,283.08.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36.

On Thursday, April 15th, Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $903,187.50.

Eargo stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. Eargo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,544,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

