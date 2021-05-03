Genesis Vision One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.90 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 51% higher against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for about $11.55 or 0.00019958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $51.15 million and $5.90 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00069560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00072857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.27 or 0.00889998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,553.75 or 0.09592739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00098809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

