Genesis Energy (GEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $453.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.51 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. On average, analysts expect Genesis Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

GEL stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 4,180 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.