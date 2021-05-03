GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect GCP Applied Technologies to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GCP Applied Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.92. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

