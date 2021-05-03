GateToken Price Hits $4.87 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $370.43 million and $15.27 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.87 or 0.00008345 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00068621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00071654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.11 or 0.00876537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00097981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,333.57 or 0.09146972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00045772 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,129,567 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.