GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLOG. BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.80 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of GasLog stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $552.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. Analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GasLog by 61.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 143,250 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in GasLog by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in GasLog in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in GasLog by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GasLog by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 233,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

