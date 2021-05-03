Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.57.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin stock opened at $137.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $142.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 39.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 27.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 324,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,743,000 after buying an additional 70,723 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 58.8% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.