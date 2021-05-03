Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes $769,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 18.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $8,854,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 100,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 18.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Shares of C opened at $71.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

