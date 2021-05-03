Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $81.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.