Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER opened at $55.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

