Fyooz (FYZ) Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $58,042.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fyooz has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00068947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.36 or 0.00882529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00098286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,441.38 or 0.09282030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

