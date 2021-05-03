FY2022 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Raised by Analyst

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $27.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $26.51. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $552.88 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $373.14 and a fifty-two week high of $553.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $509.68 and a 200-day moving average of $467.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

