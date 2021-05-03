FY2022 EPS Estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.04) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.56).

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

