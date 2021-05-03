FY2022 Earnings Forecast for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for MiMedx Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.71. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,531,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,456,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

