FY2021 EPS Estimates for Symrise AG Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Symrise in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Symrise’s FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Symrise alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Symrise has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. Symrise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.