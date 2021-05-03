FY2021 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Raised by Analyst

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings per share of $7.73 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.15.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.18 on Monday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $173.80 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

