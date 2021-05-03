FY2021 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Boosted by Analyst

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $12.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.32. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $65.88 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.