FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Raised by Analyst

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.97.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LECO. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $128.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average of $117.11. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $132.73.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $206,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

