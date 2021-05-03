FY2021 EPS Estimates for Impinj, Inc. Lifted by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Impinj in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.67). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Impinj’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $47.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $29,575,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Impinj by 570.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 62,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Impinj by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $1,880,405 over the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

