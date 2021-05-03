FY2021 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Raised by Piper Sandler

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

NYSE:EAT opened at $67.13 on Monday. Brinker International has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $78.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,056,000 after purchasing an additional 677,698 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 447,072 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Brinker International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,545,000 after acquiring an additional 171,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,252 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,369 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

