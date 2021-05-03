FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Issued By National Bank Financial

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.73. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.